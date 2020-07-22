Depp threw bottles "like grenades" in fight where he severed finger, UK court told

U.S. actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp's finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her "like grenades".

Heard is giving evidence at London's High Court for a third day on behalf of the publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, which Depp is suing for libel after it labelled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

The actress, who accuses the 57-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of physical abuse on at least 14 occasions, was questioned about an incident in Australia in March 2015 when she says she was subjected to a three-day hostage ordeal.

Depp says the tip of his finger was severed during an argument when Heard, 34, threw a large vodka bottle which struck his hand.

"I only threw things to escape Johnny when he was beating me up," she said.