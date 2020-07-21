German woman kidnapped in Baghdad: security source

A German national was kidnapped late Monday, outside her office in central Baghdad, a security source and a friend told AFP.

Hella Mewis, a who ran arts programmes at the Iraqi art collective Tarkib, had left her office and was "riding her bicycle when two cars, one of them a white pickup truck used by some security forces, were seen kidnapping her," the security source said.

Police officers at the local station witnessed the kidnapping but did not intervene, the source added.

Mewis's phone was unreachable on Monday and the German embassy in Baghdad had no immediate comment.

A friend of the German national told AFP she had been worried following the killing of Husham al-Hashimi, an Iraqi scholar who had been supportive of anti-government protests last year.