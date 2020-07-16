Johnny Depp's ex-wife accused of 'stealing' sex abuse story

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard "stole" her personal assistant's story of being a victim of sexual assault, the former employee told a UK court Wednesday on day seven of the Hollywood star's libel trial.

"Much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself," Kate James, who worked for the 34-year-old actress from 2012 to 2015, told London's High Court via video link from Los Angeles.

"This of course caused me extreme distress and outrage that she would dare to attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative."

"Pirates of the Caribbean" hero Depp is suing the publisher and executive editor of Britain's tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 story that branded him a "wife beater".

Depp, 57, denies abusing Heard during a two-year marriage that ended in a messy 2017 divorce and several lawsuits.

She claimed he was violent towards her on at least 14 occasions.