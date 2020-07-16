'Colour-blind' France avoids gauging Covid-19 impact on ethnic minorities

HISTORIC SENSITIVIES

A health ministry representative said that although there may be a correlation between infections and minorities, data on ethnic identity was unnecessary to identify coronavirus clusters, with geographical area the important factor.

Despite having quicker ethnicity-based data, both Britain and the United States have lost far more lives than France to the Covid-19 disease, about 45,000 and 136,000 respectively.

Founded on the spirit of "égalité" (equality) from its 1848 revolution, France has tried to foster a common vision that identity is centred on being a French citizen above all else.

The collaboration of the Vichy regime with Nazi Germany during World War Two in the deportation of Jews deepened convictions that the state must not foster ethnic categories.

But in late May, as the coronavirus challenged ideas around the world, then French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye wrote in Le Monde newspaper that it might be the right time to debate the place of ethnic data.

The response from President Emmanuel Macron's office was blunt: "This is not a debate that the president wishes to open at this stage," an official briefed reporters.

Ndiaye, born in Senegal, has since left government in a reshuffle, though there was no suggestion it was linked to her comments.

Nowhere in France has the coronavirus been felt more acutely than Seine-Saint-Denis, an impoverished north Paris outskirt with a large immigrant population.

There, deaths among French-born almost doubled, while they nearly tripled among those born in north Africa and more than quadrupled among those from sub-Saharan Africa, the INSEE data released last week showed.

Jean-Sebastien Cadwallader, a general practice doctor in Seine-Saint-Denis' Aubervilliers neighbourhood, said he took 50 calls a day at the height of the outbreak from people with the virus or worried they had it.

Some were care workers, security guards and public transport workers fearful of losing jobs if they went into lockdown.

Cramped apartments were also a worry among migrants, he said, echoing concern at lack of research into why communities like his were so badly-hit.

"In terms of Covid-19, we were much more affected, and we felt that," said the 38-year-old Cadwallader whose clinic receives many people from sub-Saharan African origins.

"It was really hard for a lot of them because social help (like food distribution) had to be partially stopped during the lockdown. Migrants could not renew their documents either. Those people were completely forgotten."