Millions worldwide back in virus confinement, but hope on US vaccine

Millions of people went into new lockdowns Tuesday as novel coronavirus cases surged, but in one sign of hope, a US firm said it would soon start final-stage human trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Massachusetts-based Moderna will begin the trials later this month after promising early results.

With countries and cities across the globe reimposing restrictions in the face of new outbreaks of the disease, infections in India have continued to soar.

The country of 1.3 billion people had been easing its lockdown to lessen the economic impact -- particularly on vast numbers of poor Indians who lost their jobs.

Almost 24,000 Indian deaths have now been recorded, according to health ministry figures that many experts say underplay the severity of the situation.