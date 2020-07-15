Ghislaine Maxwell denies sex crimes in Epstein case

'Egged' Epstein on

Judge Alison Nathan set July 12, 2021 as the opening date of Maxwell's trial, ordering the former jet-setter remain detained without bail for the next year.

The decision came despite pleas from her defense team, which insisted she was not a flight risk and argued for home confinement in New York with GPS monitoring on bail of $5 million.

They argued the coronavirus crisis would put her health at "serious risk" if she remained incarcerated.

But the judge agreed with prosecutors that Maxwell poses an "extreme" flight risk. She pointed out the socialite has passports from the United States, Britain and France as well as wealth and an international social circle.

Maxwell also is a citizen of France, the prosecution says, which does not extradite dual citizens.

Prosecutors claim to have identified 15 bank accounts associated with Maxwell recently, with their total balance at one point exceeding $20 million.

They said it appears she is shielding assets and used an alias to buy the secluded New Hampshire luxury property where she was arrested on July 2.

They reiterated that agents had to breach the front door of that residence to detain her, also saying she used aluminum foil to wrap her phone in a bid to evade authorities.

Maxwell's "recent activity shows her extraordinary capacity to evade detection," Judge Nathan said.

Alleged victim Annie Farmer dubbed Maxwell a "sexual predator" in arguing against bail in a statement to the court, as another complainant said the defendant's "sole purpose is that of self-preservation."

"Jeffrey Epstein couldn't have done what he did without her. She egged him on and encouraged him," said the unnamed alleged victim.