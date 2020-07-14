Mother of Korean Air chief gets suspended sentence for assault.

A South Korean court on Tuesday found the mother of Korean Air's chief executive guilty of repeatedly assaulting her employees, but gave her a suspended sentence.

Lee Myung-hee is the matriarch of the Cho family, which controls the Hanjin transport and logistics conglomerate where her son Cho Won-tae succeeded her husband as chairman following his death last year.

The family has come under scrutiny in recent years after being embroiled in multiple criminal probes over assault, embezzlement and smuggling luxury goods, as well as a power struggle at the Hanjin group, which includes Korean Air.

Lee, 70, faced multiple allegations of assault against her staff -- from drivers and housekeepers to construction workers -- including cursing, kicking, slapping, and throwing a pair of scissors.

Seoul Central District Court convicted her on Tuesday but gave her a two-year jail sentence suspended for three years, and 80 hours of community service, on the grounds of her age and the fact that the victims did not want her to be punished.

"In contrast to Lee's position as the wife of the chairman of a conglomerate, the victims, as drivers or housekeepers, had no choice but to endure Lee's unfair actions," the court said, according to Yonhap news agency.