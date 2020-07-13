World

Frenchman held for alleged child molesting kills himself: Indonesia police

By afp.com - 13 July 2020 - 11:42
He died after three days of treatment
He died after three days of treatment
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A French national detained in Indonesia on suspicion of molesting over hundreds of children has died by apparent suicide, police said Monday.

Francois Camille Abello, 65, was found last Thursday unresponsive inside his cell at a detention centre in Jakarta, said police spokesman Yusri Yunus.

"After three days of treatment, he was pronounced dead," Yunus told reporters on Monday.

Umar Shahab, an official at National Police Hospital in Jakarta, said doctors reported the French retiree had a neck fracture, and the injury blocked the supply of oxygen.

The pensioner was arrested last month in a hotel in Jakarta with two underage girls in his room.

He was paraded Thursday in handcuffs wearing an orange prison shirt and black facemask at a police press conference.

Police said they found videos on Abello's computer that showed him engaging in illegal sex acts with over 300 children aged between 10 and 17.

They said he would approach children and lure them with offers of work as models. Those who refused to have sex were beaten.

Abello faced life in prison, chemical castration, or even execution by firing squad if convicted on a raft of charges under Indonesia's child protection laws.

The French embassy in Jakarta, contacted by AFP, declined to comment on the case.

ANCWL supports Ntsiki after lawyers send her letters for posting list of alleged rapists

The ANC  Women’s League (ANCWL) has condemned the silencing of Ntsiki Mazwai and other activists after the poet received a letter from lawyers  for ...
News
23 hours ago

Mom wants action taken over son's rape

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was raped at a school for special needs pupils, allegedly by a general worker says she is disappointed that no ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X