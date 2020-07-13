Frenchman held for alleged child molesting kills himself: Indonesia police

A French national detained in Indonesia on suspicion of molesting over hundreds of children has died by apparent suicide, police said Monday.

Francois Camille Abello, 65, was found last Thursday unresponsive inside his cell at a detention centre in Jakarta, said police spokesman Yusri Yunus.

"After three days of treatment, he was pronounced dead," Yunus told reporters on Monday.

Umar Shahab, an official at National Police Hospital in Jakarta, said doctors reported the French retiree had a neck fracture, and the injury blocked the supply of oxygen.

The pensioner was arrested last month in a hotel in Jakarta with two underage girls in his room.