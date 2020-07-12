Poland police hunt for fugitive ex-soldier and his puma

Polish police are on the hunt for a former soldier who fled into a forest with a puma to avoid handing it over to a zoo.

About 200 officers have been involved in trying to track down the former Afghan war veteran and the big cat for three days.

"It's not a cuddly toy. It's one of the most dangerous animals in the world and it could be a real threat to people's lives," said Ewa Zgrabczynska, head of the Poznan zoo in western Poland.

Keeping such dangerous animals is banned in Poland, and the man had been ordered by a court to turn the animal over to a zoo.

Zoo officials went to his house in southern Poland on Friday but he threatened them with a knife before fleeing with the puma on a leash, according to local media reports.