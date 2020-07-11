US judge delays federal execution, citing pandemic

A US court halted Friday what would have been the first federal execution in 17 years, yielding to a request from victims' relatives worried about traveling during the pandemic to watch the inmate die.

Hours later the Justice Department appealed against the decision.

Daniel Lee, a 47-year-old white supremacist, was convicted in 1999 of killing a gun dealer, his wife and her eight-year-old daughter in Arkansas.

Lee had been scheduled to die Monday by lethal injection at a prison in Indiana.

But relatives of the victims, including Earlene Peterson, the grandmother of the little girl, asked this week for the execution to be delayed because of the pandemic.

They said they faced the tough choice of exercising their right to witness the execution and protecting their health by avoiding travel during the coronavirus crisis.

Jane Magnus-Stinson, chief judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, agreed to put the execution on hold.