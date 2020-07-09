South Korea's Moon under fire over sex offender's family funeral

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who promised to be a "feminist leader" during his election campaign, was under fire Thursday for sending condolence flowers to the funeral of a convicted sex offender's mother.

Moon and dozens of senior politicians -- almost all of them male, and from both sides of the aisle, but mostly from his ruling centre-left Democratic Party -- sent bouquets for this week's ceremony for Ahn Hee-jung's mother.

Former provincial governor Ahn was once a rising star and came second to Moon in the race for the 2017 Democratic presidential nomination, but was convicted last year of sexual intercourse by abuse of authority after his female assistant accused him of repeatedly raping her.

He is serving three and a half years in prison.