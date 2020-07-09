George Floyd said officers would 'kill' him in new recording transcript

George Floyd said he couldn't breathe more than 20 times, called out for his children and late mother and said officers would "kill" him before he died in Minneapolis police custody, new evidence showed.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has unleashed a massive wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States and inspired demos across the world.

Video of his death went viral and showed Floyd shouting "I can't breathe" and calling for his mother as he suffocated.

But transcripts of the police officers' body camera footage, filed Tuesday in Minnesota state court by Thomas Lane, one of the officers involved in Floyd's death, has revealed new details about his final moments.