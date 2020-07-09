Charges brought in France after woman plummets from roller coaster

The owner of a French amusement park has been charged with involuntary homicide after a woman plummeted to her death from a roller coaster ride at the weekend, prosecutors said Thursday.

Owner and manager Gilles Campion of the Saint-Paul fairground in northern France has been placed under investigation on a charge of involuntary homicide resulting from security breaches, the office of the prosecutor of Beauvais told AFP.

Being charged in France does not necessarily result in a trial.

A 32-year-old woman fell Saturday afternoon from the seat she was strapped into, next to her husband, on the "Formula 1" roller coaster ride which also takes children.

Rescuers were unable to revive her.

Another woman died after falling from the same ride in 2009. Noone was charged in that case.