WHO monitoring China bubonic plague situation

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it was monitoring a case of bubonic plague in China after being notified by the authorities in Beijing.

A herdsman in China's northern Inner Mongolia region was confirmed at the weekend to have the bubonic plague.

Two other cases were confirmed in Khovd province in neighbouring Mongolia last week involving brothers who had eaten marmot meat, China's state news agency Xinhua said.

"Bubonic plague has been with us and is always with us, for centuries," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters at a virtual briefing.

"We are looking at the case numbers in China. It's being well managed.

"At the moment, we are not considering it high-risk but we're watching it, monitoring it carefully."

She said the WHO was working in partnership with the Chinese and Mongolian authorities.

The UN health agency said it was notified by China on July 6 of a case of bubonic plague in Inner Mongolia.