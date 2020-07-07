Murder of US soldier puts spotlight on sexual harassment

The murder of a female US Army soldier and the subsequent suicide of the chief suspect has put a spotlight on sexual harassment in the US military.

Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old US Army specialist at Fort Hood in Texas, went missing more than two months ago.

After a weeks-long search, a lawyer for the Guillen family confirmed that human remains found on June 30 near her former base were those of the missing soldier.

The main suspect in the case, a fellow US Army specialist named Aaron Robinson who was also based at Fort Hood, committed suicide last Wednesday as police closed in on him.

Another suspect, Cecily Aguilar, Robinson's girlfriend, was charged last Thursday with "conspiracy to tamper with evidence."

Since Guillen's disappearance on April 22, her loved ones have said repeatedly that she was sexually harassed at the military base.

"She was afraid to report it," her sister Lupe told ABC News.

"She reported it to her friends. She reported it to her family. She even reported to other soldiers on base," she said.

"But she didn't want to do a formal report because she was afraid of retaliation and being blackballed, and she, like most victims, just tried to deal with it herself."

Guillen's case has been taken up by several prominent public figures, including the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden.

"We owe it to those who put on the uniform, and to their families, to put an end to sexual harassment and assault in the military, and hold perpetrators accountable," Biden said.