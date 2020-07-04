World

Thousands rally across Australia in Black Lives Matter protests

By Reuters - 04 July 2020 - 12:15
Bogaine Spearim, one of the organisers, said the protests were a continuation of global protests unleashed by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis in late May.
Bogaine Spearim, one of the organisers, said the protests were a continuation of global protests unleashed by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis in late May.
Image: GETTY IMAGES /MEDIA NEWS GROUP/HELEN H RICHARDSON

Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across Australia, shouting slogans in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and aiming to raise awareness of the mistreatment of indigenous people.

Rallies in the cities of Brisbane, Darwin and Perth drew a smaller turnout than a month ago, however, amid calls for a halt from authorities concerned about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bogaine Spearim, one of the organisers, said the protests were a continuation of global protests unleashed by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis in late May.

New York cuts police budget amid 'defund' calls

New York City lawmakers have approved a disputed annual budget that purports to slash $1 billion from the NYPD as calls by anti-racism protesters to ...
News
2 days ago

"No police officer or prison guard has ever been criminally charged with murder and sent to prison, so that's why we are here for justice," added Spearim, an organiser of the Brisbane demonstration.

Television broadcast images of protesters shouting, "Always was, always will be Aboriginal land" and, "No justice, no peace, no racist police".

A protest is planned in Sydney on Sunday, a month since the first Black Lives Matter rallies in Australia.

West Indies to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo for England Tests

The West Indies cricket team will wear "Black Lives Matter" logos on their shirts during next month's Test series against England in a show of ...
Sport
5 days ago

Racism and Aussie Rules: 'Why do I keep playing?'

Australian Rules teams came together to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, but ongoing racist attacks show there's still ...
Sport
4 days ago

'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet

Nkosana Makate, who has had a bruising battle with Vodacom over payment for the "Please Call Me" idea he developed about 20 years ago, on Monday ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X