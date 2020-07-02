New York cuts police budget amid 'defund' calls

Late Tuesday, members of New York's city council approved the government's budget for the new fiscal year starting Wednesday that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says cuts the NYPD's operating budget from about $6 billion to roughly $5 billion.

The cuts include scrapping the planned hiring of about 1,160 new police officers, as well as reducing overtime costs and redeploying administrative staff.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the cuts and the city's plan to paint a Black Lives Matter sign outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won't let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York's greatest street," he tweeted.

De Blasio hit back, saying black people "built 5th Ave and so much of this nation.

"Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated," he wrote.

Some council members argue the budget does not cut $1 billion from the NYPD and accuse the government of just moving money around.