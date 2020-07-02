Mary Robinson to lead probe into African Development Bank chief

Ireland's former president Mary Robinson will lead a panel to investigate the leader of the African Development Bank (AfDB), accused by whistleblowers of corruption, the bank said.

Akinwumi Adesina, 60, a charismatic speaker known for his elegant suits and bow ties, became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015 -- but a 15-page report earlier this year claimed that under his watch the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment and favouritism.

He was cleared by the organisation's ethics committee, but international pressure has mounted with the United States calling in May for an independent investigation.