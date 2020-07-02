Late K-pop star's ex jailed for sex video blackmail

The ex-boyfriend of late K-pop star Goo Hara was jailed by an appeal court Thursday for blackmailing her over sex videos that played a part in her apparent suicide.

In 2018, Goo -- a member of former girl group Kara -- told local media that her ex had threatened "to end her entertainment career" by leaking their sex videos.

A CCTV clip of the couple showed the singer kneeling before him seemingly begging him not to.

Goo was found dead at her home in November, and is widely believed to have taken her own life after being targeted by abusive online comments following the reports about the videos.

The man, hairdresser Choi Jong-bum, was last year convicted of multiple crimes including blackmail and inflicting injuries, and was given a suspended jail term.

Both he and the prosecution appealed, and the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday ordered a heavier sentence, jailing him for a year.

His blackmail over the footage had "seriously damaged" the late star's reputation, it said, and had left her with "irreversible trauma".

Choi "was well aware that the degree of damage would be very serious if the sex videos were leaked, given that the victim was a famous celebrity", the court said in a statement.