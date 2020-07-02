Fox News presenter denies sexual misconduct allegations after being fired

U.S. television presenter Ed Henry denied allegations of sexual misconduct after being fired by Fox News over claims of "willful sexual misconduct" involving a co-worker from years ago.

The cable news network owned by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp said on Wednesday it had dismissed the co-presenter of weekday news program "America's Newsroom" after receiving a complaint on June 25 from the lawyer of a former employee which prompted the network to retain an outside law firm to investigate.

Henry was suspended on the day of the complaint and was fired based on "investigative findings," according to an internal memo that Fox News provided Reuters.