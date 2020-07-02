World

Fox News presenter denies sexual misconduct allegations after being fired

By Reuters - 02 July 2020 - 12:01
The television presenter denied allegations the sexual misconduct charge he was fired for.
The television presenter denied allegations the sexual misconduct charge he was fired for.
Image: 123RF

U.S. television presenter Ed Henry denied allegations of sexual misconduct after being fired by Fox News over claims of "willful sexual misconduct" involving a co-worker from years ago.

The cable news network owned by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp said on Wednesday it had dismissed the co-presenter of weekday news program "America's Newsroom" after receiving a complaint on June 25 from the lawyer of a former employee which prompted the network to retain an outside law firm to investigate.

Henry was suspended on the day of the complaint and was fired based on "investigative findings," according to an internal memo that Fox News provided Reuters.

"Ed Henry denies the allegations referenced in the Fox announcement and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum," Henry tweeted on Wednesday, quoting his lawyer Catherine Foti.

The former employee has not been identified. Attorney Douglas Wigdor, who said he represented the former employee, said: "We cannot comment at this time."

Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes resigned in 2016 after being accused by former employees of sexual harassment. Those claims formed the basis of the 2019 feature film "Bombshell" starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.

Breaking silence, Biden says alleged sex assault 'never happened'

US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former aide, saying the alleged incident 27 years ago "never ...
News
2 months ago

Only 'priority' matters to be heard by SA courts: Ronald Lamola

Cases involving children, domestic violence and abuse will be prioritised in South African courts during the lockdown.
News
1 month ago

Joe Biden set to address sex assault accusations Friday

Joe Biden will break his silence Friday about a former aide's allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, according to the broadcaster ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X