Dutch brothels reopen after virus shutdown

Dutch brothels including Amsterdam's famed red light district reopened on Wednesday after a long coronavirus shutdown, with sex workers and clients having to observe new rules to prevent infection.

The Netherlands ordered all sex clubs closed in mid-March and had originally planned to keep them closed until September, but recently brought the date forward as COVID-19 cases dropped.

"I'm totally booked" for Wednesday, Foxxy, a sex worker and activist at the Prostitution Information Center (PIC) in Amsterdam, told AFP, using her professional pseudonym.

"I had a little party when I heard" the government's June 24 announcement that sex work could restart, said Foxxy, who rents a room in a brothel outside the red light district.

"Everybody is so relieved that we can go back to work again because a lot of sex workers didn't get any benefits from the government. So it's really nice to be making money again."

While less restrictive than other countries, the Netherlands' "intelligent lockdown" emptied the red neon-lit, street-front windows from which many of Amsterdam's prostitutes normally beckon customers.

Now they are reopening but, as with Dutch hairdressers and masseurs which have already been allowed to resume operations, sex workers are encouraged to verify that their clients do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

"Before I make an appointment, I have to check with the client if they're feeling ok and if they don't have any of the symptoms, or if any of their housemates has symptoms," Foxxy said.