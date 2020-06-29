World

IN PICTURES | Music, dancing as hundreds attend annual Jerusalem Pride parade

By AFP - 29 June 2020 - 14:53
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020.
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Hundreds take part in a Gay Pride event in Jerusalem, with numbers limited because of coronovirus rules.

Police were out in force to secure the event that took place just under five years after a person at an LGBT rally was murdered by a Jewish religious extremist.

People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020.
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020.
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A gay pride parade on Thursday and the planned opening of a municipal parking lot on the Jewish sabbath will test the delicate balance between Jewish religious and secular lifestyles in Jerusalem.

Organisers of the annual parade, which has touched off anti-gay protests by ultra-Orthodox Jews in the holy city in the past, said they did not expect violence at this year's event.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X