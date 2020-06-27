US must free migrant children from detention, court says

A court in Los Angeles has ordered the release of more than 100 children held in United States family immigration detention because of the risk they could catch coronavirus in the facilities.

Two of the country's three family detention centers have confirmed cases of the infection, district judge Dolly Gee said in her Friday ruling.

The facilities risked spilling into a massive health crisis despite efforts by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to lower the number of migrants in its custody, she added.