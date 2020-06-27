L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from products

French cosmetics giant L'Oreal announced Saturday it was removing words like "whitening" from its products, against the backdrop of global anti-racism protests.

"The L'Oreal Group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products," the company said in a statement.

The announcement follows Thursday's decision by the Indian and Bangladeshi arms of Unilever to rename their locally marketed "Fair & Lovely" skin-lightening cream for the same reason.

Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever -- which reportedly raked in some $500 million in revenue from the product in India last year -- said it would stop using the word "Fair" in the name as the brand was "committed to celebrating all skin tones".