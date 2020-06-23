Protestors try to topple statue outside White House

A crowd of protestors tried to topple the statue of a former US president near the White House Monday evening as police responded with pepper spray to break up new demonstrations that erupted in Washington.

A wave of nationwide rallies calling for racial justice has swept the United States since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Monday, hundreds of protestors were pushed back by at least 100 security force personnel after they had thrown ropes around the statue of Andrew Jackson, the divisive seventh US president, in Lafayette Square park.

The word "killer" had been spray-painted on the stone plinth, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.