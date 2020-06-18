Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing's return to normal

"It can't be helped," he said.

Some workers have been hit especially hard. Zhang Tong, a personal trainer at another gym, Sculpture Fitness, went largely without income for almost six months.

"Even after we resumed business, I went back for only a couple of days. There aren't many people," he said. "Without classes you don't receive any salary... The impact is very big."

Restrictions are spreading beyond the worst-hit districts, with bars in Beijing's popular Sanlitun area receiving a notice on Tuesday night telling them to "halt operations... with reopening to be determined based on the epidemic situation".

The notice, seen by AFP, said authorities would carry out "continuous inspection" of closed bars and deal with violators accordingly.

Staff at clothes shops said Wednesday that footfall had dropped by more than half, with one employee at a handbag store saying she had not had a single customer for two days.

A restaurant manager told AFP his earnings had fallen by around half on Sunday, adding that he expected the pause on bar operations to hit business further.

Workers at a shuttered bar were seen wrapping wire around its outdoor seats on Wednesday to prevent people from sitting down.

Preston Thomas, co-owner of restaurant The View 3912, previously had to close his restaurant for two months and said he was "still recovering".

"We have 40 staff and we have rent to pay," he said. "We are worried but we are going to try to stay open for as long as we can."

Seafood concern

Bai Xue, who works at restaurant Pinzhi Yili, said the number of customers had dropped to a third of previous levels since the recent outbreak.