'This is racial,' US protesters insist after hanging death of black man

For Shawna Green and many other residents of Palmdale, a city in California's Mojave Desert, there is no question that Robert Fuller's death was racially motivated.

"In a word, this is a cover-up," said Green, 46, commenting about the 24-year-old black man who was found dead hanging from a tree on June 10.

Authorities initially labeled Fuller's death a suicide, but then backtracked following an outcry from his family and civic leaders who demanded a full investigation and have sought an independent probe and autopsy.

The FBI has now also said it will look into this case, as well as the May 31 hanging death of another black man, 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch, in Victorville - about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Palmdale - to determine whether both men took their own lives or if there was foul play involved.

For many, the two deaths evoke a painful period in US history in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when thousands of African Americans were lynched in racist extrajudicial killings.

Infamous white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan was responsible for many of those deaths as they hanged black Americans from trees.

The two deaths in California also took place as there are renewed calls for racial justice in the US following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, another black man, in Minneapolis.

Several vigils and protests for Fuller and Harsch were held in recent days, and on Tuesday more than 200 people gathered again near Palmdale City Hall, where Fuller's body was found, demanding answers.

At the base of the tree where he died, dozens of votive candles, bouquets and messages covered the ground.

"Stop killing & lynching us," read one sign, while another said: "AmeriKKKa is Lucky Black People want Justice and not Vengeance."