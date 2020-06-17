North Korea seeks crisis to force concessions: analysts

North Korea's spectacular destruction of its liaison office with the South is part of a series of staged provocations aimed at forcing concessions from Seoul and Washington, analysts say.

The South's President Moon Jae-in initially brokered a dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, but the North now blames him for not persuading the US to relax sanctions.

Inter-Korean relations have been in deep freeze for months, following the collapse of a summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

That meeting foundered on what the nuclear-armed North would be willing to give up in exchange for a loosening of sanctions.

"Internally, North Korea is deeply disappointed in Moon and appears determined to end inter-Korean ties," said Kim Keun-sik, professor of political science at Kyungnam University.

"By doing so, it is sending a message in its brinkmanship tactics to Trump that he should resume talks or lift economic sanctions as it has demanded so long."

Ostensibly, this month's developments have been triggered by anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by defectors, but that is a longstanding practice.

"This is a staged provocation cycle rather than a one-off response," said North Korea specialist Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha University.

"Pyongyang is damaging inter-Korean relations to ratchet up pressure in search of international concessions," he added. "The decision to pressure Seoul is a strategy, not a tactic."

Step by step

The North's actions appear to be carefully calibrated, with Pyongyang drawing out the process by issuing multiple incremental warnings from different official sources, leadership, government departments and the military, ahead of each step it takes.

Equally, while the symbolism of Tuesday's destruction of the liaison office was unmistakable, the building it blew up had not been used for months, was unoccupied, and, crucially, lay on its side of the border.