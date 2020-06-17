Facebook hopes to help millions of Americans register to vote.

Facebook said Tuesday it plans to help four million Americans register to vote, and insists it can be a positive force in the presidential election later this year.

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of the social media giant for failing to stem foreign interference in the 2016 US election, and after heated debate over how the network handles misinformation and inflammatory posts -- including from Donald Trump.

Mark Zuckerberg has been strongly criticized for his company's decision to not moderate controversial, incendiary and inaccurate posts by US President.

Zuckerberg, in an opinion piece published by USA Today, announced a Facebook campaign "to help 4 million people register to vote."

He said the social network was creating a new hub for users, allowing them to access "authoritative information, including how and when to vote, as well as details about voter registration, voting by mail and information about early voting."