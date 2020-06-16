Relatives of Mexico's disappeared surround president's car, demand meeting

Dozens of protesters surrounded Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's motorcade on Monday, demanding he answer for the thousands of Mexicans who have gone missing in the country's long-running drug war, a video on social media showed.

The protesters held banners with images of their loved ones who have disappeared and berated Lopez Obrador as he left a military base in Veracruz state riding in the front passenger seat of a black SUV, demanding he step down from the vehicle.

"You meet with El Chapo's mother, bastard, but not with us," yelled a gray-haired woman. The woman, holding up a large sign, shouted at Lopez Obrador to get out of his car as the motorcade slowly advanced through the crowd.

"Help bring them home," read one of the banners.