'Guardians not warriors': Atlanta mayor orders police reforms

The mayor of Atlanta ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in the US city sparked further outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

"Our police officers are to be guardians and not warriors in our communities," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told a press conference.

Bottoms described Friday night's police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks as a "murder" and said it "didn't have to end that way."

"It angered me and it saddened me beyond words," the mayor said.

Brooks's death came two-and-a-half weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Floyd's May 25 death ignited a wave of protests for racial justice and police reform across the United States. It also triggered a national soul-searching of the country's checkered past regarding racism.

President Donald Trump is due to sign an executive order Tuesday to encourage "best practices" among the police, but the move will likely fall short of calls for a fundamental shake-up of the service.

Bottoms outlined reforms to standard operating procedures including use of deadly force policies and a "duty to intervene" if an officer sees misconduct by another policeman.

"This is the beginning of a great deal of work that lies ahead of us," she said. "It is clear that we do not have another day, another minute, another hour to waste."

The mayor's address came after thousands of demonstrators marched on the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta to protest Brooks's death.

Georgia prosecutors said they were weighing bringing charges against the policeman who shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot.

"If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer's life or to prevent injury to him or others, then that shooting is not justified under the law," Fulton County district attorney Paul Howard said.

The officer, Garrett Rolfe, was dismissed from the force, and Atlanta's police chief resigned within hours of the shooting.