Aboriginal man's violent arrest sparks Australian police probe

Australian police opened an investigation Tuesday after officers were filmed pinning down and apparently striking an Aboriginal man several times during an arrest, as mass protests over the treatment of indigenous people continue.

Video uploaded to social media on Monday evening showed police in Adelaide, South Australia, holding a man against a fence and appearing to punch him several times while on the ground.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said an unspecified number of officers had been put on administrative duty ahead of an investigation by a senior officer after the incident on Monday night.

"The video that was uploaded onto social media overnight obviously caused concern in terms of the police response," Stevens said.

Earlier this month, a Sydney police officer was put on restricted duties pending investigation after footage showed him slamming an indigenous teenager into the ground during an arrest.