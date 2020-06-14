US police officer kills black man amid ongoing protests against racism and police brutality

The police chief of the US city of Atlanta resigned after an officer fatally shot a black man while trying to arrest him, the mayor said Saturday, amid ongoing protests in the country against racism and police brutality.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been touted as a potential running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said Chief Erika Shields had worked for Atlanta's police department for more than two decades.

"Because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as police chief," the mayor said in televised comments.