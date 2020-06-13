UK police urge anti-racism and counter protesters not to rally

Police in London have urged people planning to attend anti-racism and counter protests on Saturday not to turn out, citing government regulations banning gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metropolitan Police said those ignoring the advice must comply with conditions imposed on the two events, including keeping to separate designated areas and dispersing by 1600 GMT.

The warnings came as fears mounted about a repeat of vandalism and clashes with police seen last weekend, and violence between Black Lives Matter activists and far-right groups.

"We are asking you not to come to London, and let your voices be heard in other ways," Bas Javid, a Met commander, said in a statement.

"I absolutely understand why people want to make their voices heard... but the government direction is that we remain in a health pandemic and people are asked not to gather in large groups.

"By doing so, you are putting your own safety, and that of your family or friends at risk."