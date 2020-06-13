World

Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger

By Reuters - 13 June 2020 - 15:09
Captain Ron Shaffer told a televised community meeting on Friday that it appeared Robert Fuller "died by suicide."
Captain Ron Shaffer told a televised community meeting on Friday that it appeared Robert Fuller "died by suicide."
Image: Stock Image

Police in California on Friday said a young black man found hanging from a tree likely committed suicide, stirring outrage among community members who said authorities were too quick to draw conclusions about what could have been a hate crime.

The reaction to the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller showed how high tensions around race and policing are running in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) was still investigating the death of Fuller, who was found by a passerby hanging from a tree a block from the city hall in Palmdale, around 30 miles north of Los Angeles, at about 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Captain Ron Shaffer told a televised community meeting on Friday that it appeared Fuller "died by suicide."

Why did Collins Khosa's murder not elicit same fury as Floyd's?

The contrasting reactions to the murders of George Floyd and Collins Khosa at the hands of the police and soldiers call for a deeper scrutiny of ...
Opinion
1 day ago

That comment drew an angry response and chants of "speak the truth" and "no peace," with audience members demanding to know why LASD called it a suicide when the coroner's report said the case had been "deferred pending additional investigation."

On social media, the hashtag #JusticeforRobertFuller trended on Twitter with users calling for a full investigation of what some speculated was a cover-up of a lynching.

Palmdale City Manager JJ Murphy said in a statement on Thursday he received confirmation Fuller's death was a suicide. He did not give details, but said many people in the community were "suffering extreme mental anguish" during the coronavirus pandemic.

A GoFundMe page set up by Fuller's family to cover funeral expenses had raised more than $110,000 by Friday afternoon. A message on it read "Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time."

Starting point to end racism and create equal society

"Here we go again?'', "This is not the time and place", "Men can't get a break", oh and of course my personal favourite "Can't we talk about ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Protests remind us we are far from goal of an ideal society

As the protests against racism, police brutality and injustice sparked by the killing of George Floyd continue to gain traction, we commemorate the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Report: Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X