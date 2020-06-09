Russian historian goes on trial for chopping up lover

The trial of a decorated Russian historian accused of murdering and dismembering his young lover began Tuesday in a case that has fuelled intense debate in Russia over domestic violence.

Oleg Sokolov, a history lecturer who received France's Legion d'Honneur from Jacques Chirac in 2003, was arrested last year on suspicion of murder after he was hauled out of the freezing Moika River in Saint Petersburg drunk with a backpack containing a woman's arms.

He confessed in November to murdering and dismembering his 24-year-old ex-student and lover Anastasia Yeshchenko and was placed in pre-trial detention.

Calls had arisen at the same time for an investigation into his alleged abuse of women students.

On Tuesday, he appeared in a Saint Petersburg court behind a glass cage, wearing a face mask and blue surgical gloves.

His lawyer Alexander Pochuyev said ahead of the hearing that Sokolov was in good physical condition but added that his psychological state was "of course difficult".

"He repents," the lawyer told AFP.

Sokolov broke down during a hearing in November, saying he was "devastated" by what happened.

He had lived with the victim for several years and initially tried to blame her for the murder, saying she attacked him with a knife during a heated argument.

Sokolov taught history at Saint Petersburg State University, President Vladimir Putin's alma mater, and was close to the authorities.