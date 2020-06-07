Head of Korea 'comfort women' shelter found dead amid probe: police

A woman running a shelter for South Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has been found dead in her home, police said Sunday, amid a widening probe into a corruption scandal involving its owners.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations that activist group the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance misused funds meant for the so-called "comfort women" a euphemism for Japan's former war-era sex slaves.

The 60-year-old woman was believed to have taken her own life, police said.

"She came home by herself and the door was locked," police told AFP without giving the woman's name.

Officers said they did not believe anyone else was involved in her death.