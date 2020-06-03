French flock to local cafes and restaurants

French cafes and restaurants reopened their doors on Tuesday as the country took its latest step out of coronavirus lockdown, with clients seizing the chance to bask on sunny terraces after 10 weeks of closures to fight the outbreak.

"I've missed this so much... we're social animals, after all!" said Rachida, 70, who sipped an espresso while her grandson enjoyed a lemonade at her local cafe in Romainville, a Paris suburb.

There were similar scenes across the country, with nearly every server and many customers wearing face masks at tables kept at least one metre apart new under government regulations.

"I'm almost overwhelmed," Martine Depagniat, wearing a beige face mask and sunglasses, said at the Cafe de la Comedie in Paris, just across the street from the Louvre Museum where she works.

"I think people really need a return to normal, even though there's still a bit of nervousness," she said.

Although the daily number of Covid-19 deaths in France has fallen steadily, the government says contagion risks remain high in the Paris region, where only outdoor seating and takeout is allowed at restaurants, and dining rooms remain closed.