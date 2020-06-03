French flock to local cafes and restaurants
French cafes and restaurants reopened their doors on Tuesday as the country took its latest step out of coronavirus lockdown, with clients seizing the chance to bask on sunny terraces after 10 weeks of closures to fight the outbreak.
"I've missed this so much... we're social animals, after all!" said Rachida, 70, who sipped an espresso while her grandson enjoyed a lemonade at her local cafe in Romainville, a Paris suburb.
There were similar scenes across the country, with nearly every server and many customers wearing face masks at tables kept at least one metre apart new under government regulations.
"I'm almost overwhelmed," Martine Depagniat, wearing a beige face mask and sunglasses, said at the Cafe de la Comedie in Paris, just across the street from the Louvre Museum where she works.
"I think people really need a return to normal, even though there's still a bit of nervousness," she said.
Although the daily number of Covid-19 deaths in France has fallen steadily, the government says contagion risks remain high in the Paris region, where only outdoor seating and takeout is allowed at restaurants, and dining rooms remain closed.
But in the rest of the country cafes and restaurants are fully open. Some even welcomed customers at the stroke of midnight to celebrate their newfound freedom under a further relaxation of lockdown rules.
"We're leaving our confinement, to rediscover the pleasures and good times spent together," said Frederic de Boulois, president of a regional hotel association in Nantes, western France, speaking from the aptly named Prison du Bouffay, a restaurant atop a former mediaeval dungeon.
At the Cafe de Flore, a Left Bank institution in the French capital, waiter Philippe Da Cruz wore a surgical mask as he chatted with clients.
"They're incredibly happy to be back, doing everyday things," he said. "The real deconfinement is now beginning."
The sentiment was shared by President Emmanuel Macron, who tweeted that "The reopening of cafes, hotels and restaurants marks the return of happy days!"
The government credits its strict lockdown, from March 17 to May 11, with saving thousands of lives by relieving pressure on hospitals, but it is eager to restart an economy devastated by the measures.
Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said yesterday that the economy could shrink 11% this year, worse than the 8% expected just a few weeks ago. The recession could force numerous companies into bankruptcy.
"Get everyone working and try to limit a jobless rate that is going to rise: That is what's at stake for France in the coming months," he told RTL radio.
In the capital, officials have closed off several streets for more outdoor seating.
"We're hoping the weather will stay good, because all we have are the terraces," said Petro Jaupi, owner of the Auberge de la Butte in the picturesque Butte aux Cailles neighbourhood of Paris. "We also hope that clients will be confident enough to come back," he said.
