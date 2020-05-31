Curfews and clashes as US race protests spread

Trump blamed the extreme left for the violence, including widespread looting and arson in Minneapolis, saying rioters were dishonoring the memory of Floyd.

"We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities," the president said.

"My administration will stop mob violence. And we'll stop it cold," he added, accusing the loose-knit militant anti-fascist network Antifa of orchestrating the violence.

Rioters to be 'decimated'

His late afternoon comments came as crowds began marching through streets in Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia and other cities, chanting slogans such as "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe," which Floyd was heard saying repeatedly before he died.

A peaceful protest took place in Toronto as the demonstrations spread beyond America's border.

LA announced a curfew from 8:00 pm (0300 GMT) until 5:30 am Sunday while Atlanta's was set for 09:00 pm to sunrise. A similar nighttime curfew was implemented in Louisville, Kentucky.

Authorities in Minneapolis braced for a fifth night of protests over what African American leaders called "systemic" mistreatment by law enforcement.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called up more national guard troops Saturday and warned they would "decimate" rioters after Friday night's violence in the northern state overwhelmed law enforcement.

Cleaning the streets

Walz said he was mobilizing the state's entire 13,000-strong National Guard to deal with rioters who have looted shops and set fires in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Thousands who defied the first night of curfew overwhelmed the police and troops who had been deployed.