Turkey's Erdogan blasts US police killing as 'fascist'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday denounced the US police killing of an unarmed black man as "racist" and "fascist".

Erdogan's comments are likely to irritate Turkey's NATO ally, with relations between the two countries already strained over their differing stances on the Syria conflict.

George Floyd died on Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit banknote, a video of the incident showing an officer kneeling on his neck as he is pinned to the ground.