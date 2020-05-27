White woman who called police on a black bird-watcher has been fired

Denouncing "racism of any kind," a global investment firm has fired a white woman after a viral video showed her calling police to say she felt threatened by an African-American man who asked her politely to leash her dog in New York's Central Park.

The video drew outrage on social media where it was viewed more than 30 million times, and the backlash prompted Franklin Templeton, on Tuesday to fire the woman, Amy Cooper.

"Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind," the company said on Twitter.

When hours earlier the company put her on administrative leave, Cooper told WNBC she wanted to "sincerely and humbly apologize" to the man, Christian Cooper, who is no relation.