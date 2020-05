Anger as white woman reports black birdwatcher in Central Park to police

A video of a white woman calling the police about a black birdwatcher in New York's Central Park has gone viral, sparking anger about African Americans being falsely reported to cops.

The clip, posted on Twitter and viewed 30 million times, was filmed by the man, Christian Cooper, who said he had asked the woman to leash her dog.

She was walking the pooch on Monday in a wooded area of the park popular with birdwatchers where dogs are meant to be kept on leads.

As the woman struggles to control the dog, she approaches Cooper and is then seen making a phone call.

"I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life," she tells Cooper while appearing to dial 911.

"There is an African-American man, I'm in Central Park. He's recording me and threatening me and threatening my dog," she then tells the operator.