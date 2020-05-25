CEO buys ailing New Zealand media giant for one dollar

Struggling New Zealand media giant Stuff Limited was sold in a management buy-out deal for the symbolic fee of NZ$1.00 (US$0.61), the group's Australian owners Nine Entertainment announced Monday.

Nine said that Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher would take over the company, which operates New Zealand's most popular news website, stuff.co.nz, and titles such as Wellington's Dominion Post and the Christchurch Press.

"The sale of Stuff is expected to (be) complete by May 31," Nine said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Boucher, who joined the Press as a reporter in 1993 and has spent most of her career at the company, said it was "a new era" for Stuff.