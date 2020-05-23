Los Angeles dismisses Trump administration warning over 'unlawful' lockdown

The mayor of Los Angeles Friday dismissed a Trump administration warning that the city's continued lockdown due to coronavirus could be illegal, saying he would not be "pushed by politics."

Eric Garcetti, the Democratic leader of the United States' second-largest city, was sent a letter earlier Friday by federal authorities that said long-term restrictions "may be both arbitrary and unlawful."

"We are not guided by politics in this -- we are guided by science, we are guided by collaboration," said Garcetti when asked about the missive at a press conference.

"There's no games, there's nothing else going on. And that's the way we're going to continue to safely open," he added.