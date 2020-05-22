No kissing the bride as Sri Lanka lifts weddings ban

Sri Lanka lifted a ban Friday on wedding receptions as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions, but grooms may not kiss the bride -- at least in public.

The country's well-heeled usually hold wedding celebrations with thousands of guests, and the festivities can last for days with much eating, drinking, dancing and singing.

But under the new guidelines there should be no more than 100 guests, all of whom must stay a metre (three feet) apart and wear masks -- including the happy couple.

"Guests should not be allowed to kiss, hug or shake hands," said the latest health ministry rules seen by AFP. "Greeting each other should be done without any touching."