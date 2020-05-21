World

Covid-19 cases top five million worldwide

By afp.com - 21 May 2020 - 10:14
A medical staff attends to a baby with novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Children’s Hospital, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 6, 2020. File photo
A medical staff attends to a baby with novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Children’s Hospital, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 6, 2020. File photo
Image: China Daily via REUTERS

The number of novel coronavirus cases declared worldwide broke through five million on Thursday in an AFP tally of officially recorded infections at 0730 GMT.

At least 5,006,730 cases, including 328,047 fatalities have been registered.

Europe has been the hardest hit with 1,954,519 cases and 169,880 deaths while the United States has 1,551,853 cases and 93,439 deaths. The statistics represent only a fraction of the exact total of cases with many countries testing only the most serious infections.

It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s

South African schools will reopen on June 1 - starting with grade 12 and 7 pupils.
News
1 day ago

Almost 11,000 HIV-positive patients in Gauteng have skipped ARV collection during lockdown

The Gauteng health department on Tuesday said it was trying to trace thousands of TB and HIV-positive patients who have failed to collect their ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X