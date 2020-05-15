US court reopens Trump foreign earnings case

A US court on Thursday reopened a case challenging the income from foreign entities that President Donald Trump makes through his hotel in Washington.

Without ruling on the contents of the case, a federal appeals court reversed a decision made last year by three of its judges who had closed the matter based on procedural issues.

Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow and the Department of Justice both said they disagreed with the reversal and would be filing an appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

The decision means that the proceedings brought by the attorneys general in Washington and the neighboring state of Maryland, which accuse the president of violating the "emoluments clause" of the US constitution, can continue for now.