World

More than 160,000 coronavirus deaths recorded in Europe

By afp - 13 May 2020 - 17:04
Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.
Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 160,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1300 GMT Wednesday.

Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Premier League gets green light for June re-start

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season on Monday as the government published a "roadmap" that could see the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Washington approves virus drug as US states ease lockdowns

American authorities approved an experimental drug for emergency use on coronavirus patients, as more US states eased pandemic lockdowns despite ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X