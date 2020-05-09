Pandemic fuels historic US job losses, EU wants borders kept shut

Still 'fragile'

A number of governments are moving to ease restrictions. Germany, Europe's biggest economy, took decisive early action that stemmed the virus and Chancellor Angela Merkel plans an almost complete return to normal within the month.

Italy, where deaths on Friday passed 30,000, plans to allow worshippers to return to church, while Denmark said cinemas, museums and zoos would reopen on June 8.

Pakistan was due to begin easing its nationwide lockdown on Saturday even as cases continued to rise, citing economic havoc that the measures have wreaked.

In Britain, which has suffered the world's highest death toll after the United States, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to offer a roadmap out of lockdown on Sunday.

The European Commission recommended that the 27-nation bloc keep banning non-essential entry of visitors until June 15, an extension of one month.

"The situation remains fragile both in Europe and in the world," it said in a statement.

The virus that has infected 3.9 million people worldwide overshadowed one of the most important dates on the European calendar -- the anniversary of the end of World War II on the continent.

Parades and commemorations to mark 75 years since Nazi Germany's surrender were canceled or scaled down, and the thoughts of many national leaders were on fighting the new global challenge.

"We want more, not less, cooperation in the world -- also in the fight against the pandemic," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Russia, which marks the occasion a day later than western Europe, was on Saturday preparing for muted celebrations after becoming Europe's hotspot in the coronavirus pandemic.

A Red Square parade has been postponed and President Vladimir Putin will instead give a 20-minute speech at a war memorial inside the Kremlin walls.