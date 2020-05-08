Georgia police arrest two for shooting death of unarmed black man

Police on Thursday arrested two white men for the shooting death of an unarmed black jogger in Georgia whose killing was captured in a video that went viral, sparking a massive public outcry.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 as he ran on a sunny day in a residential neighborhood in the town of Brunswick.

But the case gained national notoriety this week with the release of a 28-second cell phone video that captured the shooting.

"Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted.

The two men were charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to a statement posted to the bureau's website. They have been booked into the Glynn County jail.

In the footage, Arbery is seen running down a residential street and approaching a white pickup truck stopped in the right lane with a man standing in the back.

As Arbery tries to get around the vehicle, he is confronted by a second man holding a shotgun. An altercation between the two ensues and the firing of three shots can be heard.

The two white men were identified by police as Travis McMichael, 34, and his father Gregory McMichael, 64, who both live in Brunswick.

According to the police report, Gregory McMichael told officers he thought Arbery was a suspect in a series of area burglaries and that he had seen the young black man "hauling ass" down the street.